PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you make it through the holiday season without watching at least a few Christmas movies, you might be the ultimate Grinch. And there's one question that resurfaces each year and always gets different answers depending on who you ask.

What's the best Christmas movie?

There are so many to choose from, do you go with a cartoon film or one with real-life characters?

If you ask a child, there's a strong likelihood they will choose a cartoon film, maybe "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," "A Year Without Santa Claus," or maybe "A Charlie Brown Christmas."

An adult might be more likely to choose a film like "Elf," "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," "The Grinch," or "It's A Wonderful Life."

Each year different websites survey their viewers to determine which movie is most popular. The findings are often broken down in different ways, by state, region, or sometimes age.

Google Trends recently released the most popular Christmas movie by state.

The top Christmas movie in Delaware is "The Shop Around the Corner." That's a 1940 movie starring Jimmy Stewart about co-workers who hate each other and then fall in love over an anonymous pen-pal relationship.

The number one movie in Pennsylvania and New Jersey is "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation."

In fact, it's the favorite for nearly 80% of the country.

The website BeautyAnswered also released a report on the nation's favorite Christmas movie. They found "Elf" and "Polar Express" were the favorites.

In Pennsylvania, their report says White Christmas is the top Christmas movie. While in New Jersey the top film was "It's a Wonderful Life," and in Delaware "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" came in No. 1.

The findings of reports tracking the best Christmas movie really depends on who you are asking as answers will change based on age.

So now we are asking you, what's your favorite Christmas movie?