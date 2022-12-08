Watch CBS News
Local News

Guess the most popular Christmas movies in Pennsylvania

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Google Trends releases most popular Christmas movies by state
Google Trends releases most popular Christmas movies by state 00:53

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- What is your favorite Christmas movie?

Google Trends is out with the most popular Christmas movies by state.

The number one movie in Pennsylvania and New Jersey is "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation."

In fact, it's the favorite for nearly 80% of the country.

The top Christmas movie in Delaware is "The Shop Around the Corner." That's a 1940 movie starring Jimmy Stewart about co-workers who hate each other and then fall in love over an anonymous pen-pal relationship.

Other popular films on the list include "Die Hard" and "It's a Wonderful Life."

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on December 7, 2022 / 7:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.