Guess the most popular Christmas movies in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- What is your favorite Christmas movie?

Google Trends is out with the most popular Christmas movies by state.

The number one movie in Pennsylvania and New Jersey is "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation."

In fact, it's the favorite for nearly 80% of the country.

The top Christmas movie in Delaware is "The Shop Around the Corner." That's a 1940 movie starring Jimmy Stewart about co-workers who hate each other and then fall in love over an anonymous pen-pal relationship.

Other popular films on the list include "Die Hard" and "It's a Wonderful Life."