Man charged with shooting 16-year-old in West Philadelphia, DA Larry Krasner says

A 20-year-old man was charged on Monday with shooting a 16-year-old teenage boy in West Philadelphia last week, District Attorney Larry Krasner announced.

Taesean Grant, 20, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, gun charges and other related offenses in the shooting. Grant admitted to police that he shot the 16-year-old after his arrest, Krasner said.

The 16-year-old was shot in the back in a busy West Philly shopping corridor on 52nd Street near Market and Chestnut streets. One of the bullets fired in the shooting shattered a window at the Ajwa Islamic Fashion Store on 52nd Street.

According to Krasner, the shooting stemmed from an argument between Grant and the 16-year-old. The two then began fighting.

Krasner said investigators recovered surveillance video that showed the 16-year-old running away once Grant revealed he had a gun. Grant then opened fire and struck the 16-year-old in the back, according to Krasner.

Grant was taken into custody by Philadelphia police minutes after the shooting. Krasner said Grant was armed with a ghost gun.

"This case is yet another clear example of why state legislators need to enact commonsense gun laws to help curb the proliferation of so-called 'ghost guns,'" Krasner said in a statement. "These dangerous weapons are far too easy to obtain and are ending up in the hands of young men at an increasingly alarming rate. My office will continue to hold people like Mr. Grant accountable for their reckless behavior and disregard for public safety, but we also need lawmakers to step up and do their part."

Abdul Hakeem, of Al-Amanah Islamic Place and Fashions, said last week he heard a loud gunshot, and one of his customers ran back into the store.

"So it's very, very scary," Hakeem told CBS Philadelphia last week. "Some of the customers are afraid to come. One customer told us she's not going to come until next month because she's scared to come out. So this is very, very scary. And it's not good for business, to be honest."