Teenager shot in the back in West Philadelphia, 2 people in custody, police say
A teenage boy was shot in the back on 52nd Street near Chestnut Street on Tuesday morning, Philadelphia police said.
The shooting happened just after 11 a.m., a police spokesperson said in an email.
The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and his condition was not immediately released.
Police are investigating the scene and have found two firearms and taken two people into custody.
More information on what led up to the shooting — or whether the people in custody will be charged — was not immediately available.
Images from Chopper 3 showed broken glass and police tape at the scene, including a business with a broken window.