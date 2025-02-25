Watch CBS News
Local News

Teenager shot in the back in West Philadelphia, 2 people in custody, police say

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Teenager shot in West Philadelphia, 2 in custody, police say
Teenager shot in West Philadelphia, 2 in custody, police say 00:30

A teenage boy was shot in the back on 52nd Street near Chestnut Street on Tuesday morning, Philadelphia police said.

The shooting happened just after 11 a.m., a police spokesperson said in an email.

The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and his condition was not immediately released.

52nd-and-market-street-shooting-philadelphia.jpg
Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

Police are investigating the scene and have found two firearms and taken two people into custody.

More information on what led up to the shooting — or whether the people in custody will be charged — was not immediately available.

Images from Chopper 3 showed broken glass and police tape at the scene, including a business with a broken window.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.