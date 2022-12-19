Major gang bust in Philadelphia puts 5 men behind bars: DA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Five accused gang members in Philadelphia are off the streets after a major gang bust. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office says the group was behind several deadly and non-deadly shootings over the past two years.

The DA's office says a few people have been responsible for a large amount of violence in the city. Now, some of those accused gang members are behind bars.

"He's very inquisitive. Very," Nydisha Williams said. "Just always wanted more."

A champion track star and A-plus student. That is how Williams remembers her 15-year-old Antonio Walker.

Authorities say Antonio was walking with his cousin on Pentridge Street in West Philadelphia to meet some friends in March 2021 when someone in a car pulled up and opened fire, killing Antonio and leaving his mother shattered.

"Every second of the day has been complete torture," Williams said.

Authorities believe Anthony Lacey-Woodson is among those responsible for Antonio's death.

Williams describes the moment she found out he was taken into custody.

"They called his father on Friday and he called me," Williams said, "and I was just shaking because honestly, it's almost two years out and I really of lost hope in the judicial system and this just let me know the cops are working."

The Philadelphia DA's Office says Lacey-Woodson and four others -- Jalen Mickens, Tyheed Cooper, Kimberly Johnson and Fabian Creary -- are responsible for multiple shootings across the city and were arrested. Three other suspects are still at large.

Authorities say all eight suspects are members of the 02DA4 gang.

"Right now, as we sit here, they're sitting in jail cells," District Attorney Larry Krasner said. "They and their affiliated gang and group members are staring at jail bars and they are facing a vicarious and just prosecution by this DA's office, which has a record for homicide record at the trial level that is close to 90%."

"This is a big swing taking against a horrible group that for too long has caused incalculable pain to the good residents of the City of Philadelphia," Assistant District Attorney Jeffrey Palmer said.

As for Williams, the arrest of her son's alleged killer means she can close out the year with justice.

"I have another older son and younger son that I worry for every day," Williams said. "This eases a little bit of the worry for me."

Williams has since created a foundation in her son's memory to encourage students who are interested in science, technology, engineering and math, which were some of her son's favorite subjects at school.

The district attorney's office says it took a lot of collaboration between the Philadelphia Police Department, the Gun Violence Task Force, the FBI and the Attorney General's Office to make the arrests.