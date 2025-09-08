Watch CBS News
Abandoned West Philadelphia church catches on fire

Matt Cavallo
/ CBS Philadelphia

A two-alarm fire damaged a vacant church in West Philadelphia early Monday morning. 

Flames broke out at the former Greater White Rock Baptist Church on the 5500 block of Market Street, shortly after 3:30 a.m.

When fire crews arrived, the structure was fully engulfed in flames. It was quickly upgraded to a two-alarm fire with multiple crews responding to the area.

The blaze was put out shortly after 5 a.m. Crews remain on scene putting out hot spots. 

No word if anyone was inside when the fire started. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The blaze, which is near SEPTA's 56th Street Station, prompted all trains on the Market-Frankford line to bypass the station. The bypass was lifted around 7 a.m. 

