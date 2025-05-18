2 teenagers injured in North Philadelphia shooting, police say

NJ Transit negotiations continue, systems back to normal at Philadelphia airport | Digital Brief

Two teenagers are recovering after they were shot in Philadelphia's Franklinville neighborhood Saturday night, according to police.

Philadelphia police said the shooting happened at around 10:15 p.m. Saturday on the 900 block of West Ontario Street.

One of the victims, an 18-year-old, was shot twice in his torso, according to police. Investigators said the second victim, a 15-year-old boy, was shot in the ankle.

SEPTA police took both teenagers to Temple University Hospital, where they are now said to be in stable condition.

No weapons were recovered from the crime scene, and investigators have yet to make an arrest in the shooting. The exact motive for the shooting is also unclear.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group is still investigating the incident.