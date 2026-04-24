Loved ones gather at West Chester University to honor student who died in crash

The West Chester community held a vigil to honor Garrett Nicholas, a 21-year-old student was hit and killed by a car on April 12.

"The scope of it is nothing short of remarkable. I am so happy all the people came together because you truly cannot honor the kid enough," Ryan Gorman, Nicholas' friend, said.

"It's honestly beautiful to see someone's life be respected so highly like this," Dane Hagen, Nicholas' friend, said.

A vigil was held at Farrell Stadium at West Chester University, and in the crowd were Nicholas' Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity brothers, fellow students and his family.

Nicholas' parents were also there and were touched by the kind words and tributes to their son.

"This was his place, and you were his people, so in Garrett's memory, let's all try to be kinder to everyone we meet, love hard, and have fun. We never know when it could be our last moment. I love you to the moon and back, my sweet boy," his mother, Traci Conrad Hafner, said.

Nicholas' fraternity brothers said they were all walking home from a bar when the crash happened right near the frat house on High Street.

A growing memorial filled the entire front steps and porch area.

Nicholas' fraternity brothers said they are so grateful for all of the support .

"It's unreal. We could not have asked for anything more our the past couple of weeks. The West Chester Community had showed up for us and showed up for Garrett," Jimmy Kane said.

"It's getting a little bit better each day and trying to keep honoring Garrett's legacy and pushing forward because it's all we really can do," Gorman said.

According to the Gift of Life Donor program, Nicholas saved three lives through organ donation and will help heal up to 100 more through tissue donation.

Nicholas' friends said he was the kindest person they ever met and they will continue to remember the joy he brought to their lives.