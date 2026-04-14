Family remembers West Chester University student after deadly weekend crash

The family of a West Chester University student killed in a weekend crash is remembering him as a compassionate young man who always put others first.

Garrett Nicholas, 21, was struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning while crossing the street, just steps from his fraternity house.

Witnesses said the driver remained at the scene. Police have not filed any charges.

"I feel like it's a bad dream I wish I could wake up from," Traci Conrad Hafner, Nicholas' mother, said from her home in Northampton County. "Our lives are never going to be the same without him."

Hafner said her son was someone who consistently showed kindness and compassion to others.

"That boy had no hate in his body," she said. "Not one ounce."

She said Nicholas often went out of his way to comfort and uplift people, especially when they were struggling.

Nicholas was a junior at West Chester University, studying business management and supply chain management. His mother said he had hoped to one day take over his father's concrete cutting business.

"He never wanted to see anyone sad," she said. "And I know right now he'd be like, 'Oh, mom, would you stop crying?' That's exactly what he would say."

Hafner said her son's legacy will live on through organ donation and the many lives he has already touched.

"I'll never forget his smile," she said. "I love you, Garrett. I love you to the moon and back."

The family is now hoping to launch a "#BeLikeGarrett" movement to encourage others to spread kindness in his honor. They are also working to establish a scholarship fund in his name to help other students afford college.