West Chester University student hit by car, killed near campus, police say

A West Chester University student was hit and killed by a car on Sunday, a school official said.

The pedestrian was hit on the 300 block of South High Street around 1:30 a.m. and taken to Paoli Hospital, where they died from their injuries, the West Chester Police Department said in a press release.

Police said they have identified the driver and are investigating the crash.

Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Jasmine H. Buxton confirmed the victim was a student in a letter to the community that was shared with CBS News Philadelphia.

"We are deeply saddened about this tragedy and know that this news will be hard for a number of those in our Golden Ram family. We grieve over the loss of our student with their family, friends, and everyone who knew them," Buxton said in the statement in part.

The university counseling center is available to students in need at 610-436-2301 and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Buxton said.

This is a developing story.