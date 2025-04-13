Man in West Chester, Pennsylvania, taken into custody after firing shots at officers, police say

A man experiencing a mental health crisis was taken into custody after firing shots at officers on Sunday in West Chester, Pennsylvania, police said.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. in the area of 50 South Church Street, according to police.

Police said officers were called to the scene for a man experiencing a mental health crisis. When they arrived, the man began firing shots at police, authorities said.

One officer was hurt with minor injuries, but nobody was struck by gunfire, according to police.

The man was taken to a local hospital after the incident, according to police.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call or text the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988. CBS News Philadelphia also has a list of mental health resources.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.