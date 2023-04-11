AI-based security system Evolv Express comes to Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center to use same AI-based security system as Phillies, Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Your next visit to Wells Fargo Center could be a little easier. Comcast Spectacor said Monday that Wells Fargo Center and Evolv Technology are teaming up to bring the same artificial intelligence-based security screening system the Phillies introduced last week to the South Philadelphia arena.

The system is called Evolv Express and it uses AI to screen people quickly without emptying pockets or checking bags.

The Philadelphia Eagles also use Evolv Express.

"The primary focus of our $350-plus million Wells Fargo Center Transformation project is to make every moment of our fans' experience world class, so partnering with an industry leader like Evolv to improve our security process was a no-brainer," Valerie Camillo, president and CEO of Spectacor Sports and Entertainment, said in a news release. "Thanks to this new, cutting-edge technology, fans coming to the New Wells Fargo Center will have a much quicker, more seamless security screening process."

Camillo added the screening system will make the security process "safer, easier and faster than ever before."