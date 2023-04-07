Citizens Bank Park set for Phillies' home opener against Reds

Citizens Bank Park set for Phillies' home opener against Redsget the free app
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For the first time since early November, the Phillies are back at Citizens Bank Park in front of home fans.
After the home opener was postponed due to the threat of severe weather Thursday, game time against the Cincinnati Reds is set for 3:05 p.m. Friday.
The reigning National League champions had a slow start to the season on the road, coming home 1-5, but here's hoping some of the excitement at the ballpark today gets us back in the running.
Plus, our Phanatic-headband-wearing king Bryce Harper took on-field batting practice for the first time since having Tommy John surgery.
The door is open for Harper to return before the All-Star break.
We've been at Citizens Bank Park since before sunrise and we're excited to show you what's new at the ballpark this season.
Phillies unveil new scoreboard in left field
The Phillies have a massive new scoreboard in left field ahead of the 2023 season.
In the video above, check out a timelapse of the scoreboard getting installed.
Eagles' Nick Sirianni to throw out 1st pitch at home opener
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the home opener Friday.
Sirianni is without a doubt set to get a round of applause from the crowd at the Citizens Bank Park.
Sirianni's Eagles are coming off a year where the Eagles were the No. 1 seed in the NFC and made it to the Super Bowl, where they fell to the Kansas City Chiefs, 38-35.
Sirianni will be joined by third-grader Vincent Ardito a cardiac care patient from Nemours Children's Health, will also throw out one of the ceremonial first pitches.
New food options at Citizens Bank Park this year
Aramark recently unveiled new food items at Citizens Bank Park.
There are plenty of new additions to the Phillies' ballpark's menu this season, including "Uncle Charlie's Steaks," named after World Series winning manager Charlie Manuel.
There are also South Philly Disco Fries, topped with roast pork, melted sharp provolone cheese, broccoli rabe and roasted red peppers.
NL champion Phillies show off their trophy
The 2022 National League champion Phillies showed us the Warren C. Giles Trophy, given annually to the pennant winner.
Then they let us hold it!
And we didn't drop it.
Kane Kalas releasing album of songs Harry Kalas loved
Kane Kalas, son of the late great broadcaster Harry Kalas, has recorded an album of songs his father loved.
The album is called "High Hopes," after a song Harry Kalas loved to sing.
Kane recorded songs by Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra as well as "On the Way to Cape May."
It was released this week just in time for the home opener.
NEXT Weather: Home opener forecast
While we missed our shot at an 80-degree opening day due to the threat of severe weather Thursday, conditions aren't bad for Friday.
We're looking at 55 degrees with cloudy skies ahead of the 3:05 p.m. game.
By first pitch, it should be around 60 degrees.
Near the end of the game, winds will be carrying northwest (toward left field) with temps in the high 50s.
Phillies unveil new AI-assisted ballpark screening measures
The Phillies have new tech at the ballpark that they say will get you inside quicker - and you won't have to empty your pockets or your bags.
At the gates, the team installed Evolv Express, an AI-based security screening technology.
"It's frictionless fan screening," said Sal DeAngelis, the Philies' vice president of operations and security. "We just want our fans to simply walk through, you don't have to take anything out of your pocket, out of your bag."
All you have to do is have your ticket open on your phone.
The new tech uses AI to look for signs you have prohibited items and then flags those people to security.
Evolv says Citizens Bank Park is the third Philly sports venue to use the tech.
More info on what bags are allowed and what are prohibited is available on the Phillies' website.
U.S. Navy Leap Frogs to parachute onto field for home opener
Before gametime Friday, the Phillies will have some visitors from above. From 4,500 feet up, to be exact.
Chief Petty Officer John Miller is a U.S. Navy Leap Frog, and will parachute down onto the field at Citizens Bank Park.
"It's the greatest feeling in the world, and being able to do it for a job, I can't complain," he said.
Full schedule of events at Citizens Bank Park for Opening Day
- 10 a.m.: Phillies Team Store Opens
- 12:35 p.m.: All Gates Open
- 2:15 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies Begin
- 2:38 p.m.: Phillies introductions
- 2:47 p.m.: Raising of 2022 National League Champions Pennant
- 3:05 p.m.: Play Ball!
There are multiple events happening before the game.
Inside Third Base Plaza, there will be a block party, while in First Base Plaza, you can get a look at the NL Championship Trophy.
Outside Third Base Gate, an artist is creating a mural near the Mike Schmidt statue.