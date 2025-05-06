Wells Fargo Center undergoing a name change, will become Xfinity Mobile Arena

A new shared arena is planned for the South Philadelphia Sports Complex, but until then, the stadium where the Philadelphia Flyers and Sixers call home will have a new name.

Effective Sept. 1, the Wells Fargo Center will be renamed to Xfinity Mobile Arena, Comcast Spectacor and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment announced Tuesday.

The name change will be in effect through the 2030-31 season. Comcast Spectacor and HBSE are planning to have their new arena ready in 2031.

"This arena is an anchor in the South Philadelphia Sports Complex and broader region," Dan Hilferty, chairman and CEO of Comcast Spectacor, said in a statement. "As we complete our historic relationship with Wells Fargo, we wanted to ensure that our new partner matched our enthusiasm for delivering world-class service to our fans and guests. We are committed to continuing investing in our venue to ensure we're at the forefront of technology, innovation and cutting-edge fan experiences."

The Wells Fargo Center is the current home of the Flyers, Sixers and Philadelphia Wings.

The name change will be the first since 2010, when the arena was renamed from the Wachovia Center to Wells Fargo.

The arena, which opened in August 1996, has had a number of names over its history. It opened as Spectrum II before becoming CoreStates Center from 1996 to 98, then the First Union Center from 1998 to 2003. Wachovia sponsored it from 2003 to 2010 before Wells Fargo took over the naming rights.