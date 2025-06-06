Chances of showers and storms in Philadelphia area early Saturday under mostly cloudy skies

Chances of showers and storms in Philadelphia area early Saturday

Umbrellas will be necessary this weekend with scattered showers and storms at some point each day. Our region will also be under a low-end risk of severe weather with any storm that forms. Threats include gusty winds with downpours that could create localized flooding.

Temperatures will hover near normal on Saturday with highs near 80. But a cold front crosses the region Saturday night, and temperatures Sunday will dip to the mid-70s. FYI: The normal high for this time of year is 80.

Monday starts with an early morning shower and then partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 80s. By Monday night, another round of showers and storms arrives with periods of rain continuing through Tuesday.

Looking for more summer-like heat next week?

How about Wednesday through Friday, when highs will range from the mid to upper 80s. Be prepared for muggy conditions under sunny to partly sunny skies.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Shower or storm. High of 80. Low of 68.

Sunday: Shower or shower. High 75. Low 64.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High 82. Low 63.

Tuesday: Showers & storms. High 78. Low 65.

Wednesday: Sun returns. High 84. Low 64.

Thursday: Heat builds. High 88. Low 65.

Friday: Hot and sunny. High 89. Low 67.

