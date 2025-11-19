Wet Wednesday morning commute in Philadelphia area as overnight rain moves in. Here's the weather forecast.

The heaviest rain in the Philadelphia region falls overnight, and the roads will likely be wet for the Wednesday morning commute. The temperatures will have lows in the upper 30s to near 40.

Wednesday morning could possibly bring rain and a winter mix in spots in the region, with highs only in the mid-40s.

How to plan

Have a jacket and keep an umbrella ready for the morning drive as we'll likely have rain all over the area through 8 a.m. before ending from west to east.

If you can take the kids to school or wait with them in the car, it would help; otherwise, bring coats, boots, and umbrellas so they're not wet heading to the classroom.

If you're in the higher elevations of the Poconos, expect an inch or two of wet snow by sunrise on Wednesday.

What's NEXT

Rain ends by mid-late morning, clouds stick around as does the chilly weather. It will be a raw day for this time of year, but breaks in the clouds will likely occur by the evening hours.

Dry weather is expected on Thursday with slightly warmer temps, but still cool.

Another system will bring the chance for showers Friday night into Saturday morning, but most of it is trending south at this point. We'll likely see rain showers in parts of our area, but unlike Wednesday morning, it probably won't be all over.

The rest of the weekend brightens up some and looks pleasant on Sunday for the Philly marathon.

Looking for the 60s? We are forecasting a mild start to your Thanksgiving week, along with good travel conditions on Monday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: A.m. light rain. High 48. Low 41.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 52, Low 48.

Friday: Milder showers? High 57, Low 45.

Saturday: A.m. rain clearing. High 52, Low 48.

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 57, Low 39.

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 61, Low 43.

Tuesday: Chance showers. High 53, Low 42.

