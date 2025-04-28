Summer-like temperatures Tuesday in Philadelphia area, tracking rain later this week. Here's the weather forecast.

Wow! What a stretch of amazing weather we've had in the Philadelphia area for the better part of the last two weeks.

On Tuesday (and Wednesday), we'll head back into the low 80s under mostly sunny skies here in the Delaware Valley.

CBS News Philadelphia

Clouds will increase, however, as we head into the evening hours a strong weather system approaches. Fortunately, it looks like the storm activity will die down significantly by the time it gets here, and only a few stray showers are expected across a majority of the region.

The exception will be our far western areas, most notably the Poconos, where a lone storm or two may become strong around the early evening.

The week is shaping up to be fairly quiet until we get to Friday and Saturday, as another cold front approaches. Plan on showers and storms Friday, and perhaps a decent part of the day Saturday as that weather system crosses the region.

Sunday is looking sunny, dry, cooler and breezy. Not too bad for the first weekend in May.

CBS News Philadelphia

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Tuesday: Warm, breezy. High of 83, low of 52.

Wednesday: Some sun. High of 82, low of 67.

Thursday: More clouds. High of 78, low of 56.

Friday: Showers likely. High of 85, low of 61.

Saturday: Few storms early. High of 74, low of 62.

Sunday: Nice. High of 69, low of 52.

Monday: Bright skies. High 75, low 52.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.