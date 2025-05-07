Weather in Philadelphia region on Thursday will be sunny with scattered showers. Here's the forecast.

Thursday in the Philadelphia region will start very nicely with sunshine, mild temps and dry air; however, passing showers will return during the afternoon.

Another weather maker is approaching the area and will bring widespread rain on Friday. In fact, we are under the threat of localized flooding with the potential for 2-3 inches of rain to fall in spots. This may make things challenging for the golfers in the Truist Championship.

CBS News Philadelphia

That storm system looks to head out by Saturday morning, opening the door for a nice weekend. No major issues are expected. There will be nice weather for the Lung Force Walk on Saturday morning, and even warmer temperatures for Mother's Day Sunday with highs in the low 80s.

Monday will start off sunny, but your NEXT Weather Team will be tracking another disturbance in the force of Nature for Tuesday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Thursday: Morning and evening showers. High of 80, low of 58.

Friday: NEXT Weather Alert for rain and storms. High of 64, low of 58.

Saturday: Sunny and nice. High of 75, low of 49.

Sunday: Warm for Mom! High of 80, low of 53.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High of 81, low of 55.

Tuesday: Showers. High of 77, low of 60.

Wednesday: Shower or storm. High of 78, low of 63.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.