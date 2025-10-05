Sunny, unseasonably warm weather in Philadelphia region for Eagles-Broncos game

Great weather ahead for Eagles-Broncos, clear and comfortably cool in Philadelphia region

High pressure remains our dominant weather feature and will stick around for a few more days before moving east.

Temps will go back up, and low 80s are expected this weekend, even mid-80s by early next week.

CBS News Philadelphia.

Our next chance for rain comes with a cold front Tuesday night into Wednesday of next week — this looks to be followed by the coldest air of the season late next week with highs only in the 60s.

This also means that the weather will be great for the sporting events that continue into Sunday. Kickoff temp for the Eagles will be around 78, nice and warm for tailgating.

Monday night's NLDS game also looks great, even for a 9:08 first pitch — clear and mild with temps in the 70s.

CBS News Philadelphia.

We are still monitoring two areas of interest in the tropics, one near Florida with a 10% chance of development and another near the Tradewinds with now a 50% chance.

Neither is looking huge, but we will keep you posted.

CBS News Philadelphia.

If either becomes named, it will be Jerry. While the tropical season still has two months left, we are past the peak of the season with no landfalling systems so far. Fingers crossed this trend continues.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia.

Sunday: Sunny & warm. High 83, Low 55.

Monday: Summer-like. High 82, Low 55.

Tuesday: Where's fall? High 82, Low 61.

Wednesday: Rain returns. High 70, Low 67.

Thursday: There's fall! High 66, Low 49.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 68, Low 47.

Saturday: Nice & mild. High 71, Low 53.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast