Storms Tuesday in Philadelphia region could bring damaging winds, tornadoes, heavy rain. Here's the forecast.

Tuesday in the Philadelphia region is a NEXT Weather Alert Day as several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected from the morning through the evening.

The first round arrives during the morning commute as a warm front lifts north, bringing periods of heavy rain and a few thunderstorms.

Parts of New Jersey and northeastern Pennsylvania, especially areas that dealt with flooding over the weekend, will be most vulnerable early on. Rainfall rates could reach 1 to 2 inches per hour, making flash flooding a concern during the morning rush.

CBS News Philadelphia

As we head into the afternoon and evening, the atmosphere becomes increasingly favorable for stronger storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed our entire region under an enhanced risk (level 3 of 5) for severe weather. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat, although an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

This is important: One of the biggest questions is how much the morning rain limits the atmosphere's ability to recharge. If the morning storms are more widespread, that could reduce the severe threat in some locations later in the day.

CBS News Philadelphia

Even after the strongest storms move through, the flood threat is expected to continue into Tuesday night as additional rounds of thunderstorms develop along an approaching cold front.

With multiple opportunities for heavy rain, many locations could pick up several inches by Wednesday morning, with localized higher amounts where storms repeatedly move over the same areas. The exact placement of the heaviest rain remains uncertain, but both flash flooding and severe weather will need to be watched closely throughout the day.

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big weather changes

Lingering showers and non-severe storms create our Wednesday, with some clearing likely toward evening.

Beyond that, we're looking at a very nice end of the week, with mostly sunny skies and highs into the low to middle 80s Thursday and Friday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Tuesday: NEXT Weather Alert. Severe storms. High 83, low 72.

Wednesday: Spotty storm. High 86, low 74.

Thursday: Sunny. High 82, low 66.

Friday: Sunny skies. High 84, low 64.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 81, low 66.



Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 85, low 67.

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 88, low 71.

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