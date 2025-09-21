Beautiful weather for Eagles-Rams game in Philadelphia on Sunday. Unsettling patterns return this week.

The final day of summer is upon us, and it looks like we'll wrap up the season on a pretty good note.

While there will be some cloud cover around the region early Sunday, the sun should break through the clouds and give way to partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies through the second half of our Sunday.

As a result of the cloud cover earlier on in the day, however, temperatures will be a little cooler than Saturday with highs in the middle 70s. The high temperature in Philadelphia on Saturday was 79 degrees.

Fall officially arrives at 2:19 p.m. on Monday and high temperatures will be in the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies. Not quite sweater and boot weather yet.

Summer tries to crash the first full day of fall on Tuesday with highs in the low-to-mid 80s.

Late in the day on Tuesday, showers and storms ahead of an approaching cold front look to move into the area. Currently, there doesn't appear to be an obvious threat of severe weather; however, there could be a few stronger wind gusts associated with some of the heavier rainfall.

CBS News Philadelphia.

The cold front then looks to stall out just south of our region through the second half of the week. This will likely keep the chance for stray showers around on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with partly cloudy skies and a return to the 70s on all three days.

We need rain, but any showers this week will not be enough to water the lawn or plants. We are already experiencing abnormally dry conditions across the region, with below-average rainfall this month.

CBS News Philadelphia.

Sunday 1 p.m. kickoff

Game time will be partly sunny and pleasant with temperatures in the low to mid-70s and a light east wind.

CBS News Philadelphia.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 75, Low 59.

Monday: Fall Begins! Partly cloudy. High 79, Low 58.

Tuesday: Late showers. High 84, Low 63.

Wednesday: Shower chances. High 80, Low 67.

Thursday: Stray shower. High 75, Low 65.

Friday: Stray shower. High 76, Low 63.

Saturday: Showers. High 77, Low 64.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast