How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams today for NFL Week 3

The Philadelphia Eagles will continue the NFL season today vs. the Los Angeles Rams in a rematch of last season's divisional playoffs.

The Eagles and Rams enter the game as two of the 10 remaining undefeated teams in the NFL, so one of the two squads will suffer its first loss in the matchup.

Here's how to watch, stream and everything else you need to know.

How can you watch the Eagles vs. Rams game on cable?

The Eagles and Rams game will start at 1 p.m. and air on FOX, where Joe Davis, Greg Olsen and Pam Oliver will be on the call.

Where can you stream the Eagles vs. Rams game?

The Eagles vs. Rams game will stream live on the FOX Sports website and app.

Out-of-market fans can stream the game through the NFL's subscription service, NFL+.

Eagles fans can also listen to the game on the radio by tuning into SportsRadio 94WIP, with Merrill Reese and Mike Quick on the call and Devan Kaney as the sideline reporter.

When does the Eagles vs. Rams game start?

The Eagles and Rams will kick off at 1 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia.

Who is predicted to win the Eagles vs. Rams?

The Eagles enter the Week 3 matchup against Los Angeles as 3.5-point betting favorites, according to CBS Sports.

Storylines to watch in Eagles vs. Rams

Here are three storylines to watch in the Eagles-Rams game.

1. The Eagles and Rams played two competitive games last season, including the divisional round of the playoffs, where Saquon Barkley had some heroic runs in the snow and Jalen Carter's sack on Matthew Stafford likely saved the season.

In the two games, Barkley recorded 460 rushing yards on 52 carries for four rushing touchdowns. Barkley hasn't had many flash plays so far in the 2025 season, but he's always capable of taking one to the house. Rams defensive lineman Kobie Turner said in July that he's had the game circled on his calendar since the schedule was released. How will the Rams try to contain Barkley?

2. Philadelphia's passing offense is the talk of the town once again, two games through the 2025 season. Jalen Hurts is the only quarterback in the league without a touchdown pass, and A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith haven't really been involved in the offense, despite the team winning the first two games.

Hurts and the Eagles have been here before. Last season, the passing game looked ugly through parts of the Super Bowl season, but they always found a way to win. On the bright side, Hurts and the Eagles haven't turned the ball over, but all eyes will be on the passing offense in Week 3.

3. Speaking of passing — like the Eagles — the Rams boast one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams hauling in passes from Stafford.

The Birds' passing defense held Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in check through the air last week, despite a coverage breakdown on a 49-yard score to Tyquan Thornton.

Looking back at Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's box score, the numbers don't jump off the page. But wideout CeeDee Lamb shredded Philadelphia for 110 yards. He would've had more if he hadn't dropped multiple passes.

Nacua and Adams will present a challenge for the Eagles' young secondary in Week 3.