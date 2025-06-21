Summer solstice 2025 is here, Philadelphia's first heat wave of the year. Here's the forecast.

First day of summer has arrived, first heat wave of 2025 in Philadelphia is underway

Welcome to Summer! And right on point, Mother Nature will deliver the first heat wave of the year, which will linger through next Thursday.

As a reminder, three consecutive days at or above 90 is considered a heat wave.

Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid-90s with mostly sunny skies and increasing humidity.

By Monday, we are looking at dangerous heat with highs in the upper 90s to 100 and overnight lows near 80. The feels-like heat index will range from 101-107.

This dangerous heat will continue through Thursday. At those temperatures, heatstroke and heat exhaustion are possible. The cumulative effect of the heat over six days can lead to additional health problems.

Because of this dangerous heat, a NEXT Weather Alert is in place Sunday through Wednesday.

It is likely we will set some new record highs each day and new record high-lows at night.

No organized storms are headed our way, and it should be dry through next Thursday. However, because of the heat and humidity, there is a chance of pop-up storms each day.

For some context

Last year's first heatwave ran from June 18 to 23, and the last one hit at the end of July.

Both topped out at 98°.

Our last 100°+ day? July 7, 2012, when we hit 101°.

And the longest heatwave on record? A whopping 12 days back in 1901, including two scorchers over 100°.

It was a picture-perfect summer night in the city.

"I definitely wanted to do something outside today," said Anna Parker. "We got some beers. Played some cornhole and just enjoying it now."

People were out and about at Eakins Oval, the Art Museum, and up and down the parkway.

"I love it. It's like the first weekend we had without rain finally, so we took advantage of it as much as we could," said Nadi Bek.

While everyone was enjoying the sunshine and light breeze Friday night, they said they are also thinking about the heat and humidity expected this weekend and how they will stay cool.

"Lots of fans, lots of air conditioning," said Jim Hesdon.

"Probably have to stay indoors, it's the only way," said Owen McAlynn.

Over at the Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival at Franklin Square, people were also enjoying the nice weather before the heat takes over.

No matter the plans for Friday night, everyone said they are happy to spend time with loved ones outdoors.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Heat wave begins. High 92, Low 68

Sunday: NEXT Weather Alert for extreme heat. High 96, Low 75

Monday: NEXT Weather Alert for extreme heat. High 99, Low 80

Tuesday: NEXT Weather Alert for extreme heat. High 102, Low 81

Wednesday: NEXT Weather Alert for extreme heat. High 99, Low 80

Thursday: Hot & stormy. High 94, Low 76

Friday: Storm chance. High 81, Low 71

