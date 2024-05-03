Rain for Broad Street Run looks likely as high temperatures turn more May-like

Some sun, clouds with light breeze Friday; will it rain for Broad Street Run?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Skies are mostly bright Friday with some high clouds. While it'll be nice, it won't be nearly as warm as the summerlike high temperatures we've seen this week.

We're expecting a high temperature of 70 degrees in the city with a light breeze. We're definitely on the downward slope on the temperature roller coaster that is this week.

Unfortunately, this weekend is going to look much like last weekend, with cooler temperatures and some rain chances.

The breeze off the ocean is keeping us much cooler than Thursday's high of 90. By Friday night, we get down to a low of 48 degrees with increasing clouds.

Saturday's high is only 62 degrees. It'll be cloudy and cool with scattered showers throughout the day.

Then, steady rain arrives Sunday, May 5. It's an indoor kind of day, which is bad news for the thousands of us, myself included, signed up to run the 10-mile Broad Street Run that morning.

Around 7:30 a.m. we start to see a leading edge of light rain moving toward the city. As the morning goes on we expect it to get heavier.

By 11 a.m. Sunday, it could be pouring in Philadelphia.

There's a chance the rain could speed up, which means it'd be out of here more quickly.

Once the rain arrives it should last several hours, into the late afternoon or early evening Sunday.

Next week looks wet as well - Monday has more of a chance for showers but is warmer, with a high of 76. We get back into the 80s by Tuesday or Wednesday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Cooler with some sun. High 70

Saturday: Clouds and PM showers. High 62, Low 48

Sunday: Rain. High 63, Low 49

Monday: Showers, warmer. High 76, Low 59

Tuesday: Showers likely. High 79. Low 62

Wednesday: Warm with a possible shower. High 83, Low 62

Thursday: Some sun, chance of a shower? High 80, Low 63

