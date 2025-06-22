Heat weave continues in the Philadelphia area, NEXT Weather Alert for extreme heat Sunday-Wednesday

Air conditioning for the next few days amid heat wave; NEXT Weather Alert for heat and humidity

Our first heat wave of the year is here, with temperatures approaching the upper 90s Sunday and climbing as we head into the beginning of next week.

Sunday, the heat reaches dangerous levels with highs in the upper 90s and overnight lows near 80. The feels-like heat index will range from 102 to 105.

This dangerous heat will continue through Wednesday with highs on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday either side of 100 degrees and heat indices that could feel as hot as 110.

At those temperatures, heatstroke and heat exhaustion are possible. The cumulative effect of the extreme heat over six days can lead to additional health problems. Temperatures will not cool overnight, providing no relief.

Because of this dangerous heat, a NEXT Weather Alert is in place Sunday through Wednesday.

We will likely set some new record highs each day and new high-lows at night.

No organized storms are headed our way, and it should be dry through next Thursday. However, because of the heat and humidity, there is a chance of pop-up storms each day.

Make sure to hydrate with nonalcoholic and non-sugary drinks. Spend time in the air conditioning and if overheated, try a cool shower.

Never leave people or pets in a car; the heat builds quickly, and it can be deadly in minutes. Check on family and friends.

Finally, keep pets indoors or in a shaded area with clean, cool water. Don't walk dogs on the hot pavement; their paws can burn.

Air quality concerns

The extreme heat is also bringing air quality concerns to the area. The Philadelphia Department of Public Health issued a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Sunday.

Additionally, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection also issued a Code Orange for Sunday for the southwestern region of New Jersey.

Code Orange means sensitive members of the population should limit outdoor activity during the afternoon.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection also declared a Code Orange for Monday in Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Chester, Delaware, Lehigh, Norhampton and Berks counties.

The DEP said particle pollution concentrations will average in the low-middle moderate range.

Concerned about the air quality in your neighborhood? Check out AirNow.gov to see how conditions are in your area.

How to stay cool in Philadelphia

The City of Philadelphia's Department of Public Health has declared a heat health emergency that will be in effect starting Sunday at noon and lasting until Wednesday at 8 p.m. The emergency could be extended if next week's forecast takes a turn for the worse and the heat wave continues.

Due to the heat health emergency, the city has activated its emergency heat programs, including Philadelphia's Corporation for Aging's Heatline, cooling centers, home visits by special field teams and enhanced daytime outreach for those experiencing homelessness.

A full list of cooling centers, spraygrounds and pools in Philadelphia is available online.

For some context:

Last year's first heatwave lasted from June 18 to 23, and the previous heatwave of 2024 occurred at the end of July.

Both topped out at 98°.

Our last 100°+ day? July 7th, 2012, when we hit 101°.

And the longest heatwave on record? A whopping 12 days back in 1901, including two scorchers over 100°.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: NEXT Weather Alert for extreme heat. High 97, Low 73

Monday: NEXT Weather Alert for extreme heat. High 100, Low 78

Tuesday: NEXT Weather Alert for extreme heat. High 101, Low 80

Wednesday: NEXT Weather Alert for extreme heat. High 100, Low 81

Thursday: Scattered storms. High 93, Low 77

Friday: Few showers. High 82, Low 70

Saturday: Chance of storms. High 86, Low 69

NEXT Weather Radars

