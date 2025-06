Why it's important to pack a vehicle emergency kit as Philadelphia sees first heat wave of the year AAA's Jana Tidwell says now is the time to pack a vehicle emergency kit. When you leave the comfort of your home and have to get into your car to travel this summer, you want to ensure it's in good working condition and that you have a plan in case you get stuck somewhere. Tidwell has the tips you need to know to make sure you and your vehicle are prepared for the region's heavy heat.