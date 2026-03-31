Warm, breezy Tuesday in Philadelphia region with a chance of isolated showers. Here's the weather forecast.

People in the Philadelphia region will be able to wear shorts and T-shirts Tuesday, days after we had to wear winter coats. The high could hit 80 degrees Tuesday, while the low will be 60.

While a stray shower or two is possible, it's unlikely you will need your umbrella. You will, however, need a little extra hairspray as winds will gust 25-30 mph throughout the day.

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Wednesday will feature likely record-breaking high temperatures in the low-middle 80s, but it'll also come with a better chance for some showers and thunderstorms, especially during the evening timeframe.

CBS News Philadelphia

A relatively strong cold front will approach the region from the north late Wednesday afternoon, which could help spur a few more gusty showers and thunderstorms.

The cold front will then stall out across the region through the second half of the week, which will keep the chance of rain and slightly cooler temperatures around into the Easter weekend.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Tuesday: Isolated shower. High 80, low 60.

Wednesday: Record warmth. High 83, low 65.

Thursday: Cooler, showers. High 63, low 51.

Friday: Passing shower. High 72, low 45.

Saturday: Shower possible. High 75, low 60.

Sunday: Showers possible (Easter). High 70, low 60.

Monday: Some sun returns. High 69, low 48.

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