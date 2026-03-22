Monday morning starts with rain in Philadelphia region as temps drop. Here's the weather forecast.

Monday in the Philadelphia region starts milder with a few early showers, then things dry out pretty quickly from west to east.

After that, temperatures level off or even fall through the afternoon as a gusty northwest wind picks up, with gusts around 25 to 35 mph. It's one of those days that feels colder as it goes on, so you'll want a jacket by the afternoon.

Monday night gets cold, with many areas well into the 30s and even close to or at freezing in the city. Temperatures on Monday will be 20 degrees cooler than Sunday in the low 50s, which is average for this time of year.

Weather forecast for the Phillies' home opener

The Phillies begin the season Thursday vs. the Texas Rangers.

Morning rain showers will give way to mostly cloudy skies with mild temperatures in the low 60s at first pitch.

Skies will be cloudy with temperatures near 60 at the final out. Rain is possible later Thursday night with winds from the southwest at 10-15 mph.

NEXT big weather changes

After the overnight showers, Monday sees a slow clearing, with cold temperatures returning by Tuesday morning.

Sun does appear this week, with warming temperatures by Wednesday and especially Thursday, just in time for the Phillies home opener.

CBS News Philadelphia

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Monday: NEXT Weather Alert for AM storms. High 53, low 50.

Tuesday: Much colder. High 50, low 32.

Wednesday: Clouds, some sun. High 58, low 36.

Thursday: Mild for Phillies. High 68, low 46.

Friday: Chance for showers. High 56, low 52.

Saturday: Sunny. High 48, low 31.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 54, low 33.

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