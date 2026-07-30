Chance of showers Thursday in Philadelphia region, tracking some rain for the weekend. Here's the forecast.

Thursday will be a fairly decent day to spend time outside in the Philadelphia region. There may be a few stray afternoon showers; otherwise, northwest breezes should keep the humidity moderately low.

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Friday and Saturday currently look mainly dry with seasonable temperatures in the mid upper-80s, making for a much better start to the weekend.

CBS News Philadelphia

Our NEXT Weather Maker arrives on Sunday, with another round of showers and storms, mainly during the late afternoon and evening.

No severe weather is expected at this time, but we'll watch it closely. Those showers will linger into Monday ahead of another warm-up come mid-next week. The NEXT Weather team will continue to keep you updated.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Thursday: Isolated shower. High 81, low 70.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 88, low 69.

Saturday: Clouds and sun. High 89, low 70.

Sunday: Showers. High 83, low 73.

Monday: Shower chance. High 85, low 73.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 88, low 71.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 90, low 71.

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