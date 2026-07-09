Spotty thunderstorms possible Friday in Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.

After the torrential rain Thursday afternoon, the hot and humid air will remain in place for Friday in the Philadelphia region.

It'll be a muggy start to the day with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 before warming into the low 90s later in the afternoon.

The humidity will once again send the feels-like temperature into the upper 90s to right around 100 degrees.

CBS News Philadelphia

With all the heat, humidity and an approaching cold front from the north, a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible. While the threat of storms is relatively low, anything that develops could produce locally heavy rain and gusty winds. If a storm or two does develop, they will likely dissipate through the evening.

NEXT big weather changes

A small chance for a few showers or storms may linger into Saturday, but that chance of rain will remain relatively low through the day.

By Sunday, the chance of rain drops to near zero, allowing for partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid-upper 80s.

CBS News Philadelphia

Next week continues to advertise the return of the heat with another heat wave in the works through the middle of the week with highs in the mid-upper 90s.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: Spotty thunderstorms. High 91, low 74.

Saturday: Stray thunderstorm. High 85, low 74.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 85, low 70.

Monday: Sunny, warm. High 86, low 67.

Tuesday: Heat is back (MLB All-Star Game). High 92, low 68.

Wednesday: Even hotter. High 97, low 76

Thursday: Heat wave. High 96, low 77.