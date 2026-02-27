Sunny Friday in Philadelphia region as temps will be in 50s this weekend. Here's the weather forecast.
On Friday, the Philadelphia region starts out below freezing, so have the coats ready and watch for icy spots.
Otherwise, you'll need your sunglasses and a sweatshirt for the afternoon, as it will likely be a pretty nice day.
It will be a good day for continuing your snow removal, if necessary.
NEXT big weather changes
Jumping ahead to the weekend, the next big change actually includes warmer weather on Friday AND Saturday with highs in the 50s.
It will be dry and cooler into Sunday with a chance of a snow shower or two, and then a brief burst of frigid air as we start next week.
There's a chance for a few snow showers Monday, but as of now, most models are trending that system to the south before a stronger but warmer system brings rain by the middle of the week.
Looking further ahead, the longer-term forecast models have a pretty large pattern change, which means we may go from very cold to well above normal temps by next weekend and the following week!
Our average first occurrence of 70 degrees is March 12, and we may be right on target, perhaps earlier. We'll keep you posted!
Here's your 7-day forecast:
Friday: Mostly sunny. High 50, Low 28
Saturday: Taste of spring. High 55, Low 31
Sunday: Stray shower. High 46, Low 37
Monday: Snow showers. High 31, Low 20
Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 40, Low 20
Wednesday: Rain showers. High 48, Low 35
Thursday: Clearing precipitation. High 52, Low 37