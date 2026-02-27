Sunny Friday in Philadelphia region as temps will be in 50s this weekend. Here's the weather forecast.

On Friday, the Philadelphia region starts out below freezing, so have the coats ready and watch for icy spots.

Otherwise, you'll need your sunglasses and a sweatshirt for the afternoon, as it will likely be a pretty nice day.

It will be a good day for continuing your snow removal, if necessary.

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big weather changes

Jumping ahead to the weekend, the next big change actually includes warmer weather on Friday AND Saturday with highs in the 50s.

It will be dry and cooler into Sunday with a chance of a snow shower or two, and then a brief burst of frigid air as we start next week.

There's a chance for a few snow showers Monday, but as of now, most models are trending that system to the south before a stronger but warmer system brings rain by the middle of the week.

Looking further ahead, the longer-term forecast models have a pretty large pattern change, which means we may go from very cold to well above normal temps by next weekend and the following week!

Our average first occurrence of 70 degrees is March 12, and we may be right on target, perhaps earlier. We'll keep you posted!

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 50, Low 28

Saturday: Taste of spring. High 55, Low 31

Sunday: Stray shower. High 46, Low 37

Monday: Snow showers. High 31, Low 20

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 40, Low 20

Wednesday: Rain showers. High 48, Low 35

Thursday: Clearing precipitation. High 52, Low 37

