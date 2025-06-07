Cooler, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms in Philadelphia. Here's the forecast.

Cloudy, muggy night in Philadelphia before cooler temperatures, late-day storms move in Sunday

After some sun and very warm and muggy conditions on Saturday, we'll be watching for a few areas of patchy fog toward the morning.

On Sunday, we will also be under a low-end risk of severe weather with any storm that forms. Threats include gusty winds with downpours that could create brief localized flooding. Most areas will stay below severe weather criteria, but we'll be watching.

As a cold front passes through the area overnight, we'll see temperatures struggle to rebound to where they were Saturday; expect highs on Sunday to stay a touch cooler, mainly in the low to middle 70s.

FYI: The normal high this time of year is 81.

Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs near 80. By Monday night, another round of showers and storms arrives with periods of rain continuing through Tuesday. Tuesday is looking like the rainy/stormy day of the upcoming week, with storms exiting the area by early Wednesday morning at the latest.

Hot, muggy and summer-like conditions return Wednesday through Friday.

Skies will be sunny, and highs will range from the mid to upper 80s.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Late-day storms. High 76. Low 65.

Monday: Late storms. High 74. Low 61.

Tuesday: Showers & storms. High 77. Low 63.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 85. Low 63.

Thursday: Summer feeling. High 90. Low 66.

Friday: Hot & muggy. High 88. Low 68.

Saturday: A storm or two. High of 76. Low of 66.

