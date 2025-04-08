Wednesday will be the coldest morning in the Philadelphia region in a month. Here's the weather forecast.

On Wednesday morning, while the winds will decrease slightly, we'll bottom out below freezing in most areas in the Philadelphia region.

It will be the coldest morning in over a month, and likely the final day below freezing for the season. It's not certain, though, as we've had a freezing temperature as late as May 11 in Philly back in 1966.

While sunshine will blanket the region on Wednesday, our next system approaches on Thursday, with an increase in cloud cover and a few late-day showers. Then, get ready for a round of heavier rain to close out the week on Friday.

It's looking like that system will linger into Saturday morning, leading to a cold and showery start to the weekend. At this point, the total rainfall looks to be 1-2 inches widespread, making yet another dent in our drought situation

Above normal temps will likely return by early next week, with 70s back in the forecast by Tuesday!

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Cold morning, sunny. High of 52, low of 29.

Thursday: Clouds, p.m. shower. High of 52, low of 37.

Friday: Rain. High of 53, low of 43.

Saturday: Showers early. High of 49, low of 43.

Sunday: Chance of showers. High of 57, low of 41.

Monday: Partly sunny. High of 67, low of 43.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High of 73, low of 51.

