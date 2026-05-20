Temple University grad shares path out of debt after struggling with stigma

Debt can happen to anyone, but shame and silence around money can make it difficult to address.

For Jasmine Quezada, a Temple University graduate student from Berks County, the path out began with asking for help.

As Quezada now considers pursuing her graduate degree, she is still paying down debt that began shortly after college.

"I kind of underestimated how fast you can build debt," she said.

After graduating from Temple, Quezada moved to California and opened her first credit cards. Living on her own for the first time, she said low introductory rates and rewards made spending feel manageable at first.

"It kind of just gets you off guard," she said. "You get into the autopilot of just using the credit card."

Her debt eventually grew to nearly $20,000 during the pandemic. She said embarrassment kept her from seeking help sooner.

"I just didn't want to talk about it at all," Quezada said. "You don't bring up money; a lot of my family members are like that."

Experts say that kind of stigma is common.

"People feel like it's some sort of moral failure… and they don't want to admit it's gotten out of control," said Thomas Nitzsche with Money Management International (MMI).

Nonprofit credit counseling agencies like MMI offer free, judgment-free guidance, he said.

Quezada enrolled in a debt management plan that consolidated her payments and lowered her interest rates. She is now on track to pay off her debt within four years. Debt management plans combine payments into one monthly bill. Fees average about $25 a month and may be waived based on income.

"They really understood where I was coming from," she said.

Quezada hopes sharing her story will help others feel less alone and more willing to seek help.

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