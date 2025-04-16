Watch CBS News
Local News

It's free coffee day at Wawa. Here's how to get your free cup.

By
Alexandra Simon
Digital Content Producer
Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.
Read Full Bio
Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

Wawa rolls out red carpet at first location in Ohio as entire chain offers free coffee
Wawa rolls out red carpet at first location in Ohio as entire chain offers free coffee 03:44

Need a caffeine boost? On Wawa Day, a cup of joe won't cost you a thing.

To celebrate its 61st anniversary, Wawa is giving away free cups of any-size hot coffee at all locations on Wednesday, April 16. To get your free coffee, just head to the self-serve coffee bar inside your local Wawa store.

The Pennsylvania-based convenience chain expects to give away nearly 1.5 million cups of coffee today across its more than 1,100 locations.

And while a Wawa run in the Delaware Valley is about as common as a "Go Birds" greeting on a Sunday, shoppers in Ohio are just now getting their very first taste of all that Wawa has to offer.

Wawa opened its first Midwest location in Liberty Township, Ohio, on Wednesday morning, where people lined up before sunrise to get their hands on hoagies, coffee and more.

The expansion marked the 10th state Wawa calls home, 61 years after the company opened its first retail store in Folsom, Pennsylvania.

Alexandra Simon

Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.