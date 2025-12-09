Water main break flooding intersection of Robbins and Elmhurst streets in Northeast Philadelphia

A water main break has flooded the intersection of Robbins Street and Elmhurst Street in Northeast Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood.

Video from Chopper 3 showed muddy-colored water rushing down the street and along the sidewalk. Emergency crews are currently at the scene.

Water main break on Robbins Street in Philadelphia CBS Philadelphia

Temperatures Tuesday morning remain below freezing and could impact how first responders get the break under control.

This is a developing story. CBS News Philadelphia will provide more details as new information becomes available.