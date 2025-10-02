Watch Live: Philadelphia leaders discuss policing, 5-year safety strategy

Philadelphia leaders will discuss the city's five-year public safety strategy in a news conference Thursday morning.

The event will be held at 11 a.m. at City Hall.

The roster of Speakers includes:

Mayor Cherelle Parker

Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel

Curtis Jones, Council Member

Adam Geer, Director of Public Safety

Pedro Ramos, Philadelphia Foundation

Shawn McCaney, William Penn Foundation

Maureen Rush, Philadelphia Police Foundation

David Brown, Civic Coalition to Save Lives

Parker's office said the five-year plan builds on Bethel's 100 Day Report, issued in response to Parker's executive order that declared a public safety emergency in the city.