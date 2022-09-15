Watch Live: Gov. Tom Wolf to highlight criminal justice reform efforts that offer Pennsylvanians fresh start
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Gov. Tom Wolf will highlight criminal justice reform efforts that offer Pennsylvanians a fresh start on Thursday. The briefing will take place at 11 a.m. and will be streamed above on CBS News Philadelphia.
- What: Gov. Tom Wolf will highlight criminal justice reform efforts that offer Pennsylvanians a fresh start on Thursday.
- When: Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.