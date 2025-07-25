Watch live: What's next for Wanamaker Organ at the former Philadelphia Macy's store?

It's Christmas in July, and what better place to celebrate it than the Wanamaker Building, home of Philadelphia's best-known holiday events?

At 10 a.m., several local officials are gathering at the building on Market Street for "a special announcement about the future of some of Philadelphia's most beloved holiday traditions."

The heads of the Philadelphia Visitor Center and Opera Philadelphia will be there, as will the Executive Director of the Friends of the Wanamaker Organ and Councilmember Mark Squilla.

The organ and Grand Court, which features a one-ton bronze statue of a perched eagle, are designated National Historic Landmarks and are also on the Philadelphia Register of Historic Places — they are required to be preserved.

The building is well known for its Christmas Light Show narrated by Julie Andrews, and the Dickens Village walk-through display that Macy's had acquired from Strawbridge's.

TF Cornerstone, a New York-based developer, previously announced plans to build 600 loft-style apartments above the retail space in the Wanamaker Building.

Once the home of Wanamaker's department store, the retail area was most recently occupied by Macy's before the company announced in January 2025 that it would be closing the store.

The Philadelphia Visitor Center and Friends of the Wanamaker Organ have been collecting donations in order to install, operate and staff the light show and Dickens Village for the 2025 holiday season.

