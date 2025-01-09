Center City Philadelphia Macy's store is closing, Councilmember Squilla says

The Macy's store on Market Street in Center City is set to close, Philadelphia City Council member Mark Squilla told CBS News Philadelphia on Thursday.

The city will be holding a news conference at 4:30 p.m to discuss an "important business announcement."

Macy's announced a plan in December to cut 150 underperforming stores by 2026.

One of two Macy's in Philadelphia, the Market Street store is housed in the famous Wanamaker Building close to City Hall.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 23: Fred R. Haas, Assistant Court Organist performs during the behind the scenes of The Christmas Tree Light Show at Macy's Center City on December 23, 2013 in Philadelphia City. Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty Images

The building occupies an entire city block and contains hundreds of thousands of square feet of office space. It's also home to the swanky Crystal Tea Room wedding venue.

Building management could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

The 12-story building was built between 1902 and 1910 on the site of the Wanamaker Grand Depot. It's long been the home of the Wanamaker Organ, which retailer John Wanamaker purchased for the store in 1909.

According to the Friends of the Wanamaker Organ, it took 13 freight cars to transport all the pieces from St. Louis and two years to install in its Philadelphia home. With multiple additions since then, the organ today has over 28,000 pipes.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 23: A general view of the Christmas Tree during The Christmas Light Show at Macy's Center City on December 23, 2013 in Philadelphia City. Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty Images

The organ has been featured in the long-running holiday music and light show in the building, narrated by Julie Andrews and featuring holiday characters from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer to Frosty the Snowman.

Upstairs, the store housed the Dickens Village, a walkthrough animatronic display based on Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol." The display was acquired from Strawbridge's down the street and installed in 2006.