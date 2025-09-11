There's a final push to Save the Wanamaker Light Show in Philadelphia. Here's how to donate.

A final push is on to save the Wanamaker Light Show and Dickens Village for the upcoming 2025 holiday season.

The Save the Light Show campaign is hoping to raise $350,000 in order to bring back the show, which is in jeopardy, since the Center City Macy's store closed in March.

"The campaign's donation page has become a digital time capsule, filled with heartfelt stories from donors recounting their first visits, family holiday rituals, and emotional ties to these longstanding holiday attractions," the release from the Philadelphia Visitor Center said.

The final push for donations starts on Sept. 16, 100 days before Christmas.

There will be a $12.25 Giving Day on Sept. 25, which is a citywide call for small donations symbolizing the 12/25 holiday date, the Philadelphia Visitor Center said.

People are encouraged to give any amount to show support.

On the donation page, there is a breakdown of donor levels and gifts:

For $25, a "I Saved the Light Show" magnet

For $150, a limited edition Wanamaker Light Show candle [including the magnet]

For $250, a "Behind the Lights" art print [including the candle]

For $500, the "Best seat in the House" experience for four [including all previous gifts]

For $1,000, a VIP preview and "Best Seat in the House" experience for six [including previous gifts, upgraded access and more.]

"Since 1956, generations of Philadelphians and visitors have gathered in Center City to experience the Wanamaker Christmas Light Show and Dickens Village," the Philadelphia Visitor Center said on the donation page. "These holiday experiences have brought joy, wonder, and cherished memories to hundreds of thousands of visitors every year. But now, this iconic tradition is at risk."