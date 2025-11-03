Officials to announce Wanamaker Light Show and Dickens Village schedule

Officials on Monday are expected to spell out exactly what the Wanamaker Light Show and Dickens Village will look like this holiday season. The future of the Philly-flavored attractions was left in doubt when Macy's left its flagship Center City location earlier this year.

The Light Show and Dickens Village have been a prominent part of family traditions since the 1950s.

In theory, little has changed with the several-story synchronized lighted display set to narration by Julie Andrews with music coming from the famous and massive Wanamaker organ.

Officials with the Philadelphia Visitors Center, which is the steward for these beloved traditions, will be announcing the schedule for the light show, as well as admission guidelines for Dickens Village.

The press conference will be live in the video player attached or wherever CBS News Philadelphia is streaming.

The Friends of the Wanamaker Organ are also expected to talk about daily organ concerts this holiday season.

More than 1,000 Philadelphians contributed to support the future of these programs, according to officials.

The annual festivities will start on Black Friday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.