Historical Society of Pennsylvania collects Philadelphians' memories of Wanamaker Building

In Philadelphia, one phrase unlocks countless memories that bring many people back to a very specific time and place: "Meet me at the Eagle."

For decades, the eagle statue in the Grand Court of the Wanamaker Building at 13th and Market streets was a common meeting spot and usually marked the start of unforgettable visits to the legendary department store.

It's been a few weeks since the Macy's in Center City closed, but the Historical Society of Pennsylvania on Wednesday gave people a walk down memory lane, displaying some of John Wanamaker's personal records, including scrapbooks, photo albums and original drawings dating as far back as the 1850s.

"John Wanamaker was fundamental both to Philadelphia history but also to American history," said Selena Austin, programs and communications coordinator of the Historical Society of Pennsylvania. "He was an iconic businessman. He revolutionized the retail industry."

People also shared their own special connections to the Wanamaker Building.

Sharon Parker's father used to work there.

"After World War II, my father was discharged from the Marines and came to work at Wanamaker's," Parker said. "He was selling men's furnishings and doing very well. We would go, upon occasion, up to the Crystal Tea Room and have chicken salad in a tomato."

Since childhood, it was a Christmas tradition for Lysa Monique Jenkins-Hayden's family.

"If we didn't have a reservation at the tearoom, my mom would take me to where they had the housewares ... and we would just play house," Jenkins-Hayden said.

Joan Patterson's son played the legendary organ for 11 years.

"In addition to shopping, it was a destination," said Austin. "It was an experience in and of itself."