Memory collection event aims to preserve Wanamaker Building's history

It's been a few weeks since the Macy's in Center City closed, but memories of the store live on. Now you can share some of those memories with the Historical Society of Pennsylvania at a memory collection event.

The historical society is asking the public to share their memories at the historic building, from the well-known eagles to the beloved organ.

The John Wanamaker archives include 150 years of keepsakes and memorabilia, including building and display designs, merchandise catalogs, business correspondence and photographs, according to the historical society.

The event takes place Wednesday at the historical society at 1300 Locust St. in Philadelphia.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the program runs from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The event is free, but organizers are asking attendees to register using this link.