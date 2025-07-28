Gospel karaoke brings community and praise to Camden, New Jersey streets

Voices of Hope Open Mic is bringing gospel to the streets of Camden

It's not your typical karaoke night—there's no pop hits or rock ballads. Instead, the sound is all praise and worship, and the spirit is just as electric as any concert. In Camden, New Jersey, the growing monthly event is reimagining karaoke with a faith-filled twist, and people are taking notice.

What started as a social media post is now a movement.

The "Voices of Hope Open Mic" has grown to more than 10,000 followers in under a year. At the heart of it all is youth leader Charles Giddins III, who launched the event with one mission in mind: to create a safe space for Christians to gather, worship, and express themselves outside of church walls.

"There's obviously a need in this space," Giddins said.

Held at Victory Temple Community Church, where his father pastors and his mother serves as first lady, Giddins grew up surrounded by ministry and music. In fact, he was holding a microphone before he could even walk.

Now, every fourth Friday, he channels that same early passion into hosting Voices of Hope Open Mic—an event that invites creatives to recite poetry, share testimony, and pass the mic for gospel classics. From seasoned vocalists to first-time singers, everyone is welcome.

"It's no judgment," said Giddins. "You can get up there and sing—we're going to clap for you, say 'God bless you,' and we might even help you sing as a group."

But it doesn't stop at the church doors.

As interest grew, Giddins started taking the event outside—literally. He began shutting down a corner of North 2nd Street to bring gospel karaoke to the streets of Camden.

"Going into local neighborhoods and showing what it is to be righteous in Christ—and still relatable," he said.

Whether you're a believer or just looking for community, the open mic is a place where spirit meets soul and voices rise in unity.

"See what God is doing in our communities… and in our lives," Giddins shared.

Voices of Hope Open Mic is held on the last Friday of every month in Camden. It's a ticketed event, and seats go fast—proof that this unique blend of music and ministry is something the community didn't even know it needed.