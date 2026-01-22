Watch CBS News
Local News

Villanova University closes campus Thursday as it investigates possible threat to academic building

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Read Full Bio
Joe Brandt,
Joe Holden

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

Villanova University is closing for the day and canceling all activities on its suburban Philadelphia campus after an unspecified "threat of violence" was made targeting an academic building.

The university sent a Nova Alert to the campus community around 7:30 a.m. Thursday and said the FBI and campus safety personnel are working with other law enforcement partners to investigate.

The alert said the agencies were still working to assess whether the threat was legitimate, and that campus would be closed "out of an abundance of caution."

As part of the alert, students who live on campus have been instructed to stay in their residence halls, and students who don't live on campus have been advised not to come to campus. Faculty and staff are also being told not to show up Thursday.

"Given the threat, there will be additional police presence on canpus to ensure the safety of the community. We will provide another update at 9 a.m. and will continue to share more information throughout the day as soon as it becomes available," Villanova's alert said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue