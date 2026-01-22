Villanova University closes campus Thursday as it investigates possible threat to academic building

Villanova University is closing for the day and canceling all activities on its suburban Philadelphia campus after an unspecified "threat of violence" was made targeting an academic building.

The university sent a Nova Alert to the campus community around 7:30 a.m. Thursday and said the FBI and campus safety personnel are working with other law enforcement partners to investigate.

The alert said the agencies were still working to assess whether the threat was legitimate, and that campus would be closed "out of an abundance of caution."

As part of the alert, students who live on campus have been instructed to stay in their residence halls, and students who don't live on campus have been advised not to come to campus. Faculty and staff are also being told not to show up Thursday.

"Given the threat, there will be additional police presence on canpus to ensure the safety of the community. We will provide another update at 9 a.m. and will continue to share more information throughout the day as soon as it becomes available," Villanova's alert said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.