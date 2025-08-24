Villanova University residence hall evacuated after fake active shooter reported, sources say

A Villanova University residence hall was evacuated on Sunday morning after authorities were notified of an unspecified threat, Delaware County authorities said. However, Radnor Township police have already confirmed the threat was fake.

Authorities were first notified about the unspecified threat in Austin Hall, a dormitory building on the main campus situated between Dougherty and St. Rita's halls, just after 11 a.m., Delaware County authorities told CBS News Philadelphia.

Radnor Township police debunked the threat on social media, writing, "law enforcement has confirmed the call to be false."

Radnor Township police originally wrote in their social media post that the incident was "a reported active shooter." However, the post now doesn't include that description.

Law enforcement sources confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia that the false threat was indeed a reported active shooter. This is the second time in less than a week that a false active shooter incident was reported at Villanova University.

Radnor Township police said officers are working to clear the campus and restore normal operations. The investigation into the false report is ongoing.

This incident comes just one day before classes are scheduled to begin and also three days after the university received a report of an active shooter that turned out to be a "cruel hoax" on Thursday.

"There was a call that came in around 4:30 p.m. to law enforcement, a 911 center, saying there was an active shooter in the building, in the law school building, and that there was a victim, at least one victim who was wounded," Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said last week. "That has turned out not to be true. ... There was never an active shooting on the campus."

On Thursday, Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a post on X that he's directed Pennsylvania State Police to "use every tool at our disposal to find the person or people who called in this fake threat and hold them accountable."

Upper Merion police confirmed they received a similar call Thursday, a few hours before the one at Villanova for an alleged shooting incident at the King of Prussia Mall. Officers say they determined that it was unfounded, there was no threat and no injuries.

Both of the calls from Thursday are under investigation by the FBI and other law enforcement.

Monday marks the first day of classes for Villanova University.