Morris Brown College issues emergency alert after receiving "potential threat to campus," officials say

Morris Brown College has issued an emergency alert, telling students not to come to campus on Thursday morning.

On social media, the Atlanta college posted a message, telling students to check their email and text messages for more information about the alert.

In a message sent to students that CBS News Atlanta obtained, the school said that it had received "notification of a potential threat to campus."

"Out of an abundance of caution, all students and employees should not report to classes until further notice," the message reads.

All classes and campus operations will shift online while the investigation into the threat continues.

A spokesperson for the college's security says that staff received an email on Thursday that mentioned racial slurs multiple times and included threats.

"We are working diligently with the Atlanta Police Department and other law enforcement officials regarding the manner," a statement from the school said.

The school said that other colleges also received the threat, but did not share any other details.

This is a breaking news story and will updated as soon as we receive more information.