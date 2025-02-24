Video shows suspect wanted for arson after 2 horses killed in stable fire in Southwest Philadelphia

Police said a fire that killed two horses and burned several others at an unauthorized stable in Southwest Philadelphia was likely the result of arson.

On Monday, Philadelphia Police released surveillance video that they said shows a man walking up to the stables on the 5800 block of Eastwick Avenue the morning of Feb. 20. The suspected arsonist was wearing dark colored pants, a gray long sleeve shirt or sweatshirt and a black hat, police said.

Timestamps on the video show flames were visible from the stables minutes after the individual walked by the area.

CBS News Philadelphia

ACCT Philly (Animal Care and Control Team) executive director Sarah Barnett said the horses and other animals were being kept at what she described as a "popup stable." According to Barnett, the stables were located on land owned by the Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority (PRA) and had no authority to operate.

The Pennsylvania SPCA rescued 12 horses after the fire. Some were sent to a Chester County animal hospital and others were transported directly to Penn Vet's New Bolton Center for "critical life-saving care," spokesperson Gillian Kocher said.

Anyone with information on the arson suspect or case is asked to contact Philadelphia Detective Ken Golczewski at 215-783-1092. Tips can also be left anonymously at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or emailed to tips@phillypolice.com

Site of stable fire was previously under investigation by ACCT Philly

According to city records, Philadelphia's Department of Licenses and Inspections (L&I) cited the Eastwick Avenue property in May 2024, but the stables continued to operate and house horses.

Gordon Parks, who told CBS News Philadelphia he owns Scorpion Horse Ranch, said he built the stables and ran the nonprofit to provide an outlet for children and teenagers. Parks said he was out of town and not there when the fire happened.

CBS News Philadelphia

The site of the fire was already being investigated by ACCT Philly before the Feb. 20 fire. Barnett said the organization found out about the unlicensed operation in January, and was in the process of issuing citations just days before the fire broke out.

CBS News Philadelphia's Liz Crawford spoke with Parks on the phone, who said he had been operating on the property for six years and received grant money from the city last year. He said he wasn't aware he was being cited, and was in the process of getting the proper permits.