All horses are safe and accounted for after a fire at a stable in Southwest Philadelphia on Thursday morning, police said.

The fire broke out around 7:50 a.m. at the stable on the 5800 block of Lindbergh Boulevard. Firefighters were called to the scene and the blaze was deemed under control by 8:20 a.m.

Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

This is a developing story and will be updated.